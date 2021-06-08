India reports below 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since early April

NEW DELHI, June 8. /TASS/. India’s COVID-19 caseload climbed by 86,498 over the past day, reaching a total of 28,996,473, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry reported on its website on Tuesday.

The total COVID-19 death toll rose by 2,123 over the past day and hit 351,309.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases was the lowest since April 2, when the health ministry recorded 81,466 cases. Besides, less than 100,000 COVID-19 cases were registered for the first time since April 5, when 103,558 daily cases were confirmed.

Over the past day, the number of recoveries from the infection rose by 182,282 to 27,341,462. The number of daily recoveries surpasses the number of cases over the past 24 hours for 26 days in a row.

Some 1,303,702 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in the country, some 97,907 fewer than a day earlier.

India ranks second in the world (after the US) in terms of the COVID-19 incidence and third in terms of the death toll (after the US and Brazil). According to the health ministry, as many as 3,364,476 people received the coronavirus jab over the past day, while the total number of those immunized reached 236,198,726.