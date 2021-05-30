Three Russian nationals killed in blast in Central African Republic

PRETORIA, May 30. /TASS/. Three Russian nationals and two local police officers were killed in an improvised bomb explosion in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Thursday, France Presse reported on Sunday citing government spokesman Ange Maxim Kazagi.

"Three Russian allies and two CAR policemen were killed, several people were badly wounded," he said.

The blast occurred when an army convoy was moving between the cities of Barberati and Bouar some 400 kilometers northwest of the capital city Bangui.

The Russian embassy in the Central African Republic has been unavailable for comment.

According to the Central African Republic’ Corbeau News portal, the convoy was returning to its base when an improvised landmine exploded under one of the vehicles carrying nine people. Five of them died and four were wounded.