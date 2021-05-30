Israel bans travel to Russia from May 31 amid COVID-19

TEL AVIV, May 30. / TASS /. Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday that from May 31 it will restrict travel to Russia and Argentina amid the COVID-19 spread.

"The Health Ministry reports that from May 31, 2021, Argentina and Russia are included in the list of countries with the maximum COVID-19 risk. Apart from these two countries, Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico and Turkey are already on this list," the ministry’s press service said.

"The regulations prohibit the departure of Israel’s citizens and residents (except in special cases) to countries with the maximum risk," the health ministry noted.

On Friday, the Israeli Prime Minister’s office announced that the restrictions on the citizens’ departure were extended until June 13, while from May 31, Russia and Argentina would be included in this list.