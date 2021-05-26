Lukashenko supports proposal to introduce liability in response to calls for sanctions

MINSK, May 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stated that he supports the proposal to introduce liability in response to calls for sanctions, if this proposal is put forward for the consideration of parliament or the president, the BelTA news agency informed on Wednesday.

"If you put forward a proposal on liability in response to calls for sanctions to me or to the parliament, I guarantee that it will be approved," he said during a meeting with Belarusian lawmakers, members of the Constitutional Commission and representatives of government bodies.

Lukashenko added that this proposal should be worked on from a legal standpoint. The Belarusian leader also said on Wednesday that Belarus would respond firmly to the sanctions and provocations aimed against it.

After the presidential election in Belarus in August 2020, the EU approved three packages of sanctions against a number of Belarusian companies and individuals suspected of involvement in the alleged falsification of election results and allegedly responsible for violence and unfounded arrests of the country’s citizens. Minsk introduced response sanctions against EU citizens and legal entities, namely restricting import of certain goods to Belarus.