Attorney of Russian Sofia Sapega couldn’t meet with his client

MINSK, May 26. /TASS/. Alexander Filanovich, defense attorney of Russian woman Sofia Sapega who was detained in Minsk, could not meet his client in the detention center, another attempt will be made on May 27, he told TASS on Wednesday.
"Two more attorneys joined the case. Two attorneys obtained visit permits at 10:00 and 17:00. When one attorney arrived <…> with the permit, the line included four people. Since there were no free rooms, the attorney could not visit Sofia Sapega. An attempt to see her will take place tomorrow," Filanovich said.