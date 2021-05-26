China’s partnership with Russia helps to overcome global challenges, says senior official

BEIJING, May 26. /TASS/. Member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Yang Jiechi pointed out in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that "the positive energy" of the Chinese-Russian partnership helped Beijing overcome global challenges amid international instability, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its website on Wednesday.

"Chinese-Russian relations of comprehensive strategic partnership continue to gain momentum," the statement quotes Yang Jiechi as saying. "Both parties… ensure valuable global stability amid worldwide changes, bringing in their positive energy," he added.

The senior Chinese official emphasized that contacts between Beijing and Moscow should be viewed as "the perfect example of a new type of mutually beneficial international relationship." Yang Jiechi noted that China and Russia always supported each other on key issues. "We are ready to achieve further positive results through strategic cooperation with Russia based on high-level mutual political trust," he concluded.

Yang Jiechi earlier arrived on a visit to Russia. On Tuesday, he co-chaired the 16th round of Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic stability together with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.