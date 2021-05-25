Over 2 mln people receive first component of anti-COVID jab in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, May 25. /TASS/. Over 2 mln people in Kazakhstan have been inoculated with the first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus infection, the second component of the jab was received by almost 950,000 residents of the republic, the Health Ministry’s press service reported on Tuesday.

According to the agency, as of May 25, the number of people vaccinated with the first component amounted to 2,015,053, while 949,802 residents received both components.

On February 1, Kazakhstan launched inoculation of residents against the coronavirus infection using the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Russia. At the end of February, the republic began shipping to regions the Sputnik V vaccine manufactured locally at the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex. At the end of April, the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund purchased 1 mln doses of the Hayat Vax vaccine by China’s Sinopharm.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Kazakhstan has recorded 376,572 cases of the coronavirus infection with 340,978 recoveries and 3,828 fatalities.