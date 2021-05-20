IDF reports new rocket attacks from Gaza Strip 12 minutes before ceasefire

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the country’s southern districts were shelled from the Gaza Strip 12 minutes before the ceasefire agreed separately by Israel and Palestine’s radical groups controlling the enclave entered into force on Friday at 2 a.m.

"More rockets are being fired at southern Israel from Gaza. An important reminder: 4,340+ rockets have been fired at Israel since last Monday by terrorists in Gaza," the IDF said via its Twitter page at 01:48 a.m.