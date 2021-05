SUKHUM, May 16. /TASS/. Abkhazian President Alan Bzhania has arrived on an official visit to Syria, his press service said on Sunday.

"Aslan Bzhania has arrived on an official visit to Syria. The Abkhazian head of state was welcomed at the Damascus international airport by Syrian Transport Minister Zoukhair Khazim, Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Sousan and other officials," it said.