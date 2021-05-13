Egyptian mediators arrive in Gaza for ceasefire talks - source

CAIRO, May 13. /TASS/. A delegation of Egyptian mediators arrived in the Gaza Strip on Thursday to negotiate a ceasefire with Israel with the leadership of Hamas, which controls the coastal enclave, a source in Cairo told TASS.

According to the source, representatives of the Egyptian intelligence service crossed the border through the Rafah checkpoint, which opened after midnight to receive victims of Israeli missile strikes. "We are working to stop the bloodshed and alleviate the suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip. We are also conducting intensive consultations with Israel to stop the military escalation," the source said.

Cairo, traditionally serving as a mediator between Palestinians and Israelis, is actively pursuing an early ceasefire through contact with both sides. It was planned that two delegations of the Egyptian intelligence service will go to Gaza and Tel Aviv. However, the Egyptian authorities closed the Rafah checkpoint during the Eid al-Fitr holiday on May 12-16. An exception was made for hundreds of wounded in need of urgent medical attention.