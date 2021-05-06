Kiev expects easing of tensions on border with Russia after Blinken’s visit - minister

KIEV, May 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba believes that the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ukraine will lead to a certain de-escalation of tensions on the country’s east border.

"Yes, it (Blinken’s visit - TASS) will lead to a certain degree of de-escalation but will not removes threats. It will not be a full de-escalation," he told 1+1 TV channel on Thursday when asked if "the degree of tensions will decrease" on the border particularly in the context of "the concentration of Russian troops on Ukraine’s eastern border."

Kuleba said that Kiev and Washington "are carefully tracking" the pullout of Russian forces from the border with Ukraine. However, he believes that the process is going ahead "at the pace that is not suitable." Kuleba also believes that Blinken’s visit to Ukraine became a "political signal" and a "means of containing Russia."

Western countries were repeatedly expressing concerns over remarks made by top Ukrainian brass saying that Russia was ramping up its troops along the Ukrainian border. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that movement of Russian borders in Russia should not raise concerns in other states because it does not threaten them in any way.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on April 22 ordered to finish inspections in the Southern and Western Military Districts because all the set goals had been achieved. Shoigu instructed to complete the return of the troops who were involved in the drills in southern Russia to their permanent location bases before May 1.