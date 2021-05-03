Belarus does not want to postpone coordination of integration cards - PM

MINSK, May 3. /TASS/. Belarus does not set any tight deadline for coordination of two remaining integration roadmaps with Russia but would prefer not to put this item on the back burner, Prime Minister of the country Roman Golovchenko said on Sunday on the air with the Belarus-1 TV Channel.

"I think this can happen in a month or in two months. We do not want to take a back seat but, on the other part, we do not set any tight deadlines for ourselves. We are communicating, estimating and moving our positions closer. We converged our positions to a greater extent over the last six months to a greater scope than several years before that," Golovchenko said. "Nothing prompts us or the Russian side to fix a tight schedule," he added.

Minsk transferred to Moscow 26 initialed integration roadmaps and work continues on two draft documents, the Belarusian Prime Minister said earlier. Parties have not reached tradeoff on oil and gas supplies and fiscal policy.