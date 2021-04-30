Situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik border stable - Kyrgyzstan’s border patrol service

BISHKEK, April 30. /TASS/. The situation on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan where armed clashes between the two countries’ servicemen took place on April 29 is currently stable, the Kyrgyz border patrol service told TASS on Friday.

"The situation on the border [with Tajikistan] is stable," a spokesperson for the agency said. According to the service, there were no serious clashes involving firearms overnight. The sides are currently adhering to the ceasefire agreement reached earlier.

The situation on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan near the Golovnoy water intake facility escalated on April 28, after a conflict sparked between residents of the two countries’ border areas. On April 29, a firefight between Kyrgyzstan’s and Tajikistan’s military servicemen broke out. Both sides have reported injuries among their officers. According to Bishkek, Tajik military servicemen used machine guns and mortars during the firefight. Bishkek also accused Dushanbe of attempting to seize the water intake facility.

On the evening of April 29, the sides agreed to establish a ceasefire and withdraw their military units to their places of permanent assignment. According to the latest reports, 13 people died and 134 more were injured on the Kyrgyz side.

The length of the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is about 980 kilometers. Dozens of disputed sections remained along the border following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The last meeting of the demarcation commission was held in March 2021, and the delegations were led by the chairmen of the State Committees for National Security of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. At some sections, disputes and conflicts arise from time to time between residents of the border areas.