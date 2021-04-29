Czech justice minister mentions several versions of Vrbetice incident

PRAGUE, April 29. /TASS/. The Czech Republic’s Justice Minister Marie Benesova has told the Czech online resource novinky.cz there are several versions of the 2014 Vrbetice incident, alongside self-detonation of ammunition at warehouses in this village in the east of the country and the involvement of foreign secret services.

"I was present at the meeting of the government when this [Vrbetice incident] was discussed," she said. "My opinion is very close to that of the president [Milos Zeman] after we saw a report by the Information and Security Service (counter-intelligence - TASS). I mentioned some other possible versions."