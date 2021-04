MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been registered in Nepal, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday.

"Nepal has become the 61st country to approve Sputnik V," it wrote on the vaccine’s Twitter account.

Reuters reported earlier that Sputnik V had been approved for emergency use in Nepal. According to the agency, a vaccination campaign kicked off in Nepal in January with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Later its use was suspended over shortages.