Biden believes US-Russian relations to degrade without Putin-Biden summit

Speaking to CNN, Sullivan reminded that the two countries held summits even when US ex-President Ronald Reagan called the Soviet Union an "Evil Empire," adding that the summits took place even during the darkest of times. President Biden does not consider the situation to be at its worst point, Sullivan said, but he does believe that the situation is very complicated, and that the relations can degrade there is a risk of a downward spiral degradation should the two leaders fail to meet and discuss the existing complications, Sullivan told CNN.

NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden believes that, without an in-person meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the relations between the two countries may become even worse, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on TV Thursday.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call, the second since Biden’s assumption of presidential office. According to Kremlin, the two leaders discussed a number of international issues. The White House disclosed that Biden proposed to hold an in-person summit in a third country.

On Thursday, the US President signed an order to introduce sanctions against Russia. In particular, the US prohibits its companies from buying Russian state bonds issued after June 14, 2021. Washington also imposed sanctions against 16 organizations and 16 people allegedly involved in meddling in US elections. The sanctions also covered eight people and companies, connected to Crimea, including members of the regional government. Besides, the US expelled 10 diplomats working in the Russian Embassy in Washington. According to the US, some of them may be Russian intelligence officers in disguise.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed earlier that Moscow will act out of the principle of reciprocity towards Washington and its sanctions. According to Peskov, the new sanctions will not facilitate the summit proposed by Biden.