MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has begun in Serbia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported.

"RDIF and the Torlak Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Serums announce the launch of production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Serbia. In the future, the drug can be exported to other countries of the region," the fund said.

Serbia began vaccination against coronavirus with the use of the Russian vaccine on January 6, 2021.