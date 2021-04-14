India sets new all-time high number of daily coronavirus cases surpassing 184,000

The number of deaths increased in 24 hours by 1,027 and reached 172,085. Meanwhile, 1,365,704 patients with coronavirus are undergoing treatment, which is 101,006 more than the day before, the Ministry of Health noted. At the same time, the number of recovered patients increased by 82,339 and amounted to 12,336,036.

NEW DELHI, April 14. /TASS/. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India reported 184,372 coronavirus cases over the past day. As the department reported on Wednesday on the official website, the total number of cases during the entire pandemic in the country reached 13,873,825.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,646,258 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in the country, the total number of vaccinated Indian citizens was 111,179,578.

On Monday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced that India has become the next country to approve the use of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. "The RDIF announces the decision of the Drug Controller General of India, DCGI, to register the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus," it said in a report.

India has become the 60th country to approve the use of the vaccine, the report added. Russia was the world’s first to register an anti-coronavirus vaccine on August 11, 2020. The vaccine, developed by the Russian Health Ministry’s Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, was dubbed Sputnik V. It is a vector vaccine based on the human adenovirus.

