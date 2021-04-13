Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 567,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA, April 13. /TASS/. More than 567,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 136.29 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

As of 17:13 Moscow time on April 13, as many as 136,291,128 novel coronavirus cases and 2,941,128 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 567,849 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 9,521.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Southeast Asia accounts for more than 30% of the COVID-19 daily tally (175,614 cases). Next are Europe (159,163 cases), and North and South America (153,573).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (30,888,765), India (13,689,453), Brazil (13,482,023), France (4,987,689), Russia (4,657,883), the United Kingdom (4,373,347), Turkey (3,903,573), Italy (3,779,594), Spain (3,336,637), Germany (3,022,323), Poland (2,599,850), and Colombia (2,536,198).