Brazilian regulator’s delegation to visit Sputnik V production in Russia next week

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 9. /TASS/. A delegation of Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) will arrive to Russia next week to inspect the Sputnik V production facilities, the watchdog’s press service said on Friday.

"Two facilities will be inspected. First, between April 15 and 21, three Anvisa staffers will visit a factory producing the vaccine’s active component and the jab itself. After that, between April 19 and 23, inspectors will visit an enterprise responsible for final adjustments and packing," Anvisa said.