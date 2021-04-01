Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine registered in Panama

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Panama has become a next country to register Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announces the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the Republic of Panama," it said in a report, adding that it had been registered in an accelerated procedure.

"The decision of Panama’s regulatory authorities to approve the Sputnik V vaccine will provide access for the country’s population to a safe and effective Russian vaccine. Sputnik V is recognized worldwide and is one of the leading vaccines to fight coronavirus and overcome the pandemic," Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said in comments.

Russia was the world’s first to register an anti-coronavirus vaccine on August 11, 2020. The vaccine, developed by the Russian Health Ministry’s Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, was dubbed Sputnik V. It is a vector vaccine based on the human adenovirus.

In early February 2020, The Lancet, a world-acclaimed medical journal, published the results of the third phase of Sputnik V’s clinical tests. The jab has proved to be among the world’s safest and most efficient. Thus, its efficacy is estimated at 91.6%. Ninety-eight percent of volunteers developed antibodies to the coronavirus.