Ukraine’s daily coronavirus cases spike to all-time high

KIEV, March 26. /TASS/. As many as 18,132 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, Health Minister Maxim Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"As many as 18,132 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine as of March 26, 2021," he said, adding that there were 923 children and 435 health workers among the new patients.

According to Stepanov, 4,826 coronavirus patients were taken to hospitals in the past day, 7,138 recovered and 326 died.