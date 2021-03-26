Ukraine’s daily coronavirus cases spike to all-time high

KIEV, March 26. /TASS/. As many as 18,132 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, Health Minister Maxim Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.
"As many as 18,132 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine as of March 26, 2021," he said, adding that there were 923 children and 435 health workers among the new patients.
According to Stepanov, 4,826 coronavirus patients were taken to hospitals in the past day, 7,138 recovered and 326 died.
Most new cases were reported in the country’s capital of Kiev (1,164), the Odessa region (1,545), the Dnepropetrovsk region (1,358), the Kharkov region (1,204).
The total number of cases in Ukraine has reached 1,614,707. The country’s coronavirus recoveries have risen to 1,290,158 and the death toll has climbed to 31,461.
A state of coronavirus emergency is set to remain in place in the country until April 30. The first 500,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford arrived in Ukraine from India on February 23. A vaccination campaign was launched in the country on February 24. Apart from Covishield, Ukraine has also registered the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and China’s CoronaVac.
According to the Ukrainian Health Ministry, 174,325 people have been vaccinated in the country so far. The campaign involves 438 vaccination centers and 168 mobile teams, the health minister said.