China documents eight imported COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

BEIJING, March 9. /TASS/. China has documented eight new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, all of them imported, China’s National Health Commission informed on Tuesday, adding that 11 patients have been discharged from hospitals and no deaths have been recorded in the past day.
Since the start of the pandemic, China has documented 5,099 COVID-19 cases among those arriving from abroad, 4,926 patients have recovered, 173 are currently receiving treatment and none have died.
According to the official data, 90,002 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in mainland China since the start of the pandemic, 4,636 people have died, and 85,186 have recovered. There are 180 active cases of the disease in total.
Since early April 2020, China has documented asymptomatic cases in a separate statistic. In the past 24 hours, nine asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 have been documented in China. Currently, there are 246 patients without any symptoms under supervision in China, including 245 who arrived from abroad.