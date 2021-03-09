China documents eight imported COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

BEIJING, March 9. /TASS/. China has documented eight new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, all of them imported, China’s National Health Commission informed on Tuesday, adding that 11 patients have been discharged from hospitals and no deaths have been recorded in the past day.

Since the start of the pandemic, China has documented 5,099 COVID-19 cases among those arriving from abroad, 4,926 patients have recovered, 173 are currently receiving treatment and none have died.