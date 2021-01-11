Several temporary hospitals close in Transnistria due to decrease in COVID-19 infections

CHISINAU, January 11. /TASS/. Transnistrian authorities have decided to close a number of hospitals opened earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic because of a decrease in the number of patients, the press service of leader of the unrecognized republic Vadim Krasnoselsky reported on Monday.

"As the load on specialized hospitals made 50 percent, it is proposed to close hospitals opened on the premises of the Parcani village outpatient facility, cadet corps and the Suvorov military school," the statement said. It noted that by February 1, the corps and the school will resume classes after testing instructors and officers for the presence of the coronavirus. It is also planned to close hospitals established at the republic’s veterans home in the Pervomaysk settlement and the Tiraspol neuropsychiatric care facility. The Transnistrian authorities allowed those who have recovered from the coronavirus to exit and enter the republic freely without additional testing provided they have an appropriate certificate.

During winter holidays, a significant decrease in the number of new coronavirus infections was registered in Moldova. Thus, from December 28 through January 10, 8,056 infections were recorded which is almost half as many cases as during the previous two weeks when their number surpassed 19,000. According to the latest data, in all, 149,300 cases of the infection have been registered in the republic, including 26,600 Transnistrian residents. The total death toll in Moldova comes to 3,139, including 526 fatalities in Transnistria.

On November 30, Moldova re-imposed a state of emergency in the healthcare system which will remain in effect until January 15. The national emergency commission on public health ordered to partially transfer public officials to working remotely. Outdoor activities in the parks are banned and elderly people are allowed to leave homes only to buy food or medicine. Additionally, night clubs, theaters and cinemas have to remain closed after 22:00. The country barred entry to foreigners and banned mass events. Wearing protective masks in public spaces is compulsory.