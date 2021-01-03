UN peacekeepers repel attack on Bangassou in CAR, patrol city - Russia’s ambassador

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The forces of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) have repelled rebels’ attacks on the city of Bangassou, located 750 kilometers from the capital, and are patrolling the city, Russia’s Ambassador to the Central African Republic (CAR) Vladimir Titorenko told TASS on Sunday.

"The MINUSCA forces repelled rebels’ attacks in some areas, in particular on the city of Bangassou (five militants were killed and six wounded). In addition, according to MINUSCA, two service members of the CAR government army were wounded in the attack. Now, the UN peacekeepers are patrolling the city of Bangassou," he said.

The ambassador pointed out that the UN mission had pinned responsibility for the attack on former CAR President Francois Bozize, the leader of the anti-governmental Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), and some other groups.

"The main thing for now is that the first round of the CAR elections did take place. Tomorrow we expect the preliminary results to be announced officially. In general, the situation is gradually stabilizing. The armed formations are suffering losses," Titorenko added.

Earlier in the day, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported citing the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) that rebel fighters of the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) seized the city of Bangassou with the population of about 50,000 people.

The anti-governmental Coalition of Patriots for Change was established by major rebel groups on December 18 to derail the December 27 presidential and parliamentary elections in the Central African Republic. Nevertheless, the rebels’ attempts to establish a blockade of the CAR capital of Bangui and to seize key cities were foiled by the government forces backed by MINUSCA peacekeepers and international allied forces.