Over 28,000 people with coronavirus died in Poland during pandemic

WARSAW, December 30. /TASS/. The number of deaths among people infected with coronavirus in Poland since the beginning of the pandemic in the country has exceeded 28,000, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

At the end of the last day, the department reported 565 deaths, 125 deaths were directly related to COVID-19, another 440 - with concomitant diseases. The most recent record for mortality was set in Poland on November 25, when the Polish Ministry of Health reported 674 deaths.

The department reported 12,955 new coronavirus cases and 11,884 recovered over the past day. In total, since March 4, when the first coronavirus case was detected in the country, 1,281,414 people have been infected, 28,019 have died, 1,025,889 have recovered.

About 17,200 patients with coronavirus are now housed in Polish hospitals, 1,500 of them are connected to mechanical ventilation devices. More than 159,000 people are in quarantine. At the moment, the country has 35,100 beds for COVID-19 patients and 3,000 ventilators.

Poland maintains the pandemic regime announced by the authorities in March. From December 28 to January 17, a nationwide quarantine is in effect in the country. Cultural institutions, sports complexes, hotels, ski slopes and shops are closed, with the exception of food, household stores and pharmacies. People are encouraged to stay at home and work remotely. A mask regime has been introduced throughout the country, restaurants, cafes and bars are only open to take away. Gathering in groups of more than five people is prohibited.

On Sunday, vaccination of the population began in Poland. First, vaccinations are given to medical workers, after them - the elderly aged 60 and over. From January 15, everyone will be added to the waiting list. It is reported that vaccinations will be given in two stages, free, and voluntary. All vaccinated will be issued a certificate and an electronic code confirming the fact of vaccination and making it possible not to comply with a number of current restrictions.

