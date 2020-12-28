Four Armenian prisoners return home with Russia’s mediation

YEREVAN, December 28. /TASS/. Four Armenian prisoners have returned home with the mediation of Russia and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan wrote on Facebook on Monday.

"Dear compatriots, four Armenian prisoners have today returned to Armenia with the mediation of the Russian Federation and the International Committee of the Red Cross. They are now staying under doctors’ observation and receiving the necessary medical, moral and psychological assistance. The process of the exchange of prisoners continues," the deputy PM said.

On December 15, 44 prisoners returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan with Russia’s mediation.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said that Azerbaijan and Armenia would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. In addition, the Agdam, Kalbajar and Lachin districts were handed over back to Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, parts of the Martuni, Martakert and Askeran districts, the city of Shushi and almost the entire Hadrut district, which used to be part of the Nagorno-Karabakh autonomous region in the Soviet era, were also handed over to Azerbaijan.