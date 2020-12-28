Armenian police start detaining protesters in Yerevan

YEREVAN, December 28. /TASS/. The Armenian police have started detaining protesters who gathered near the parliament building in central Yerevan, TASS reports.

Currently, the Armenian parliament is holding an urgent session. A clash broke out between the protesters demanding that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign, and one of the ruling party lawmakers.

Amenia has been rocked by protests for more than a month now. The Armenian opposition believes that the trilateral statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire signed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on November 9 essentially came to be an act of capitulation. Opponents of the incumbent Armenian leader also pin responsibility on him for economic and social problems of the country.