Number of new coronavirus cases in Poland close to 15,000

WARSAW, December 3. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Poland surpassed 1 mln people, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

Over the past day, the department reported 14,838 new coronavirus cases and 620 deaths. In total, starting from March 4, when the first coronavirus case was detected in the country, 1,028,610 people were infected with it, 18,828 died, 646,560 recovered. Over the entire period of the epidemic in Poland, more than 6.2 mln coronavirus tests were done.

Around 20,400 patients with coronavirus are currently housed in Polish hospitals, 1,986 of them are connected to mechanical ventilation devices. More than 289,000 people remain in quarantine. Temporary hospitals are being set up in Warsaw and other large cities. At the moment, the country has 38,900 beds for patients with coronavirus and 3,100 mechanical lung ventilators.

The pandemic regime announced by the authorities in Poland has been maintained since March. In connection with the increase in the incidence rate that began in the fall, the Polish government decided to return the widespread mask regime and a number of other restrictions on shops, public transport, and cultural institutions. Restaurants, cafes and bars are takeaway only. Schoolchildren switched to distance learning. Pensioners over 70 are urged to stay at home; volunteers deliver food for this category of citizens.