Moscow and Montevideo see eye-to-eye on broad range of issues: Uruguay’s top diplomat

MOSCOW, December 1./TASS/. Russia and Uruguay see eye-to-eye on a broad number of issues and enjoy close and brotherly ties, Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo said at a joint news conference following talks with Russia’s Sergey Lavrov.

"The meeting was very successful," the top diplomat said. "Our positions are the same practically on all matters. Relations between our countries have a long history. These are brotherly ties, and we are looking for new forms of cooperation and deepening of bilateral cooperation," Francisco Bustillo said.

The top diplomat stressed that he had warm and friendly feelings towards Russia, adding that he had good friends in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The Uruguayan diplomat said he had active contacts with Russians back at home. "We have a large Russian diaspora in Uruguay, almost 20,000 people in San Javier. These are the people who make a great contribution to the development of production in Uruguay," Francisco Bustillo stressed.