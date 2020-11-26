Canada reports over 347,000 coronavirus cases

OTTAWA, November 26. /TASS/. As many as 5,022 novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Canada over the past day, bringing the overall number of such cases up to 347,466, the country’s health ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the ministry informed about 4,889 coronavirus cases. The overall number of coronavirus-related fatalities is 11,710, with 92 deaths registered during the day.

As of today, some 277,200 patients have fully recovered. More than 11 million people have been tested for the coronavirus infection.

Canada reported its first coronavirus case on January 15. A dramatic growth in incidence rate has been observed since September 17. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on September 23 the country was facing a second wave of the pandemic, which may be worse than the first wave.