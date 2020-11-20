UNESCO ready to send mission to Nagorno-Karabakh to protect cultural heritage

PARIS, November 20. /TASS/. UNESCO is ready to assist Armenia and Azerbaijan in protecting cultural heritage sites in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the organization said in a statement on Friday.

"On November 18, the Director General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, received the representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan to the Organization. The Director General recalled the statements made by the United Nations Secretary General, who had expressed his relief and welcomed the agreement on a total ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone," the statement reads.

"During these meetings, the Director General formally proposed the technical support of UNESCO, who have been unable to visit these zones to date despite past attempts, and who could, with the agreement of all concerned parties, carry out a preliminary field mission, in order to draw up an inventory of the most significant cultural assets, as a prerequisite for effective protection of the region's heritage," the document added.

UNESCO plans to "work with all interested partners to create the conditions for such a mission" and has begun "high-level consultations" "with the States co-chairing the Minsk Group."

The director general also "reaffirmed the universal dimension of cultural heritage, as a witness to history and as inseparable from the identity of peoples, which the international community has a duty to protect and preserve for future generations, beyond the conflicts of the moment."