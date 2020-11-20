Mexico’s coronavirus death toll tops 100,000

MEXICO CITY, November 20. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Mexico has increased to 100,104, head epidemiologist of the national health ministry Jose Luis Alomia told a press conference Thursday.

"As of today, we have 100,104 people who died from complications of the disease caused by coronavirus," he said. In the past 24 hours, 576 new fatalities were recorded, 74 more than a day earlier.

Moreover, the country identified 4,472 more cases of coronavirus, 554 more than on Wednesday. Overall, the number of infections has reached 1,019,543 since the virus was first identified in Mexico back in late February. Currently, more than 766,000 people recovered in the country.

Hospitals in Mexico are on average 37% occupied. Hospitals equipped with ventilators in ICUs are 29% occupied.