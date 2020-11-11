Georgia reports over 2,900 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

TBILISI, November 11. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Georgia grew by 2,911 in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 66,561, the government’s website on coronavirus spread informed on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the authorities reported 2,970 COVID-19 cases, and on November 9, 2,927 new cases were confirmed.

Another 2,421 people recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49,811 (74.84% of all infected individuals).

A total of 3,181 are undergoing treatment under medical supervision in special hotels.

The coronavirus spread rate in Georgia has stood at 1.13 over the past eight days. To date, 1.8% of the population, which equals 3,716,900 people, have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

A record high number of patients (45) died in the past 24 hours nationwide, pushing the death toll to 566. Georgia has so far conducted 1,001,299 coronavirus tests, with 26.94% of its residents tested for the disease.