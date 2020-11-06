Armenia reports Azerbaijani strikes against Nagorno-Karabakh settlements

YEREVAN, November 5./TASS/. Azerbaijani troops continued bombarding settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh throughout the day, the information center under the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers reported on Thursday, adding that nobody had been wounded according to immediate reports.

"Heavy artillery was used towards Martuni. Shushi repeatedly came under rocket strikes from the Grad [multiple launch rocket] system. Civilian and communal facilities were targeted," the information center said.

"Destruction is reported. Stepanakert also came under fire during the day. Nobody was injured, according to early reports," the information center said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians. Baku and Yerevan have reached three ceasefire agreements so far but each one of them failed almost immediately as both sides started reporting violations.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them.