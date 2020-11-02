Lukashenko warns protesters against violating law

MINSK, November 2. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said Monday that he does not mind dissent but accused protesters of violating law and warned that "there are no free passes" for that.

"I am not against dissent," BelTA news agency quoted him as saying. "I cannot exist in a space that has no other point of view. I believe that I came to power from rational and self-aware opposition."

The Belarusian leader noted that alternative opinions are always voiced during official meetings that he holds. "When we gather a meeting, we postpone it if there aren’t two or three points of views. Why gather then? That is why I support points of views and dissent. But I categorically oppose it when law is violated," he stressed.