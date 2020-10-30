Police succeeded in ensuring safety of people in Minsk, Lukashenko says

MINSK, October 30. /TASS/. Belarusian law enforcement agencies were able to ensure the safety of the people of Minsk, protesters included, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday.

"It is thanks to organization of service, to efficient distribution of means and forces, that the security of residents and guests of the capital has been ensured, protesters included," Lukashenko said, according to BelTA news agency.

In October, Lukashenko dismissed Minister of the Interior Yuri Karayev, replacing him with Ivan Kubrakov, previously Minsk Police Department head. The president noted the he picked Kubrakov’s candidacy due to his professional experience and good awareness of the situation in the capital.