Ukraine reports record-high 8,312 new daily coronavirus infections

KIEV, October 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian doctors recorded 8,312 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours for the first time in the pandemic, the National Security and Defense Council reported Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, 8,312 new coronavirus cases were identified," the statement reads.

Yesterday, Ukraine reported 7,342 new cases. The previous record-high number of 7,517 infections was recorded on October 23.

According to the council’s data, the total number of infections in the country has reached 378,729. Since the pandemic began, 7,041 people have died from the virus in the country, including 173 in the past 24 hours, while 155,026 have recovered (3,394 in the past 24 hours). Currently, 216,662 patients are receiving treatment.