{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Belarusian human rights activists report over 500 election-related criminal cases

The majority of cases (at least 143 known cases) have been initiated over charges of mass riots

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Belarusian human rights activists reported over 500 criminal cases initiated against presidential election participants, protesters and activists since the beginning of the presidential campaign earlier this year.

"Throughout almost five months since the beginning of the 2020 presidential race in Belarus, over 500 criminal cases have been initiated against race participants, campaign activists and peaceful protesters," the Vesna human rights center said on its website Wednesday.

The majority of cases (at least 143 known cases) have been initiated over charges of mass riots. Other frequently used charges were: organization or participation in group actions blatantly violating public order; resistance to law enforcement officer; and violence or threat of violence against a police officer.

Several cases have been initiated over charges of tax evasion: in particular, activists of ex-candidate Viktor Babariko's campaign were charged with this violation. Some cases have been initiated over charges of libel, disorderly conduct and other clauses of the Criminal Code.

Almost 100 political prisoners

By October 28, the human rights activists collected names of almost 390 people from different cities of Belarus, whose cases are tied to the presidential campaign or the events that followed. According to the activists, 96 people from this list qualify as political prisoners. Meanwhile, the activists state that not a single criminal case has been initiated over numerous facts of police brutality against the protesters.

The Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed that over 500 criminal cases have been initiated over mass riots and consequences of protests - most of them over events in Minsk - adding that every perpetrator will be identified.

Nationwide demonstrations have engulfed Belarus following the August 9 presidential election. According to the Central Election Commission’s official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. However, she refused to recognize the election’s outcome, and left Belarus for Lithuania. After the results of the exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other Belarusian cities. During the early post-election period, the rallies snowballed into fierce clashes between the protesters and police. The current unrest is being cheered on by the opposition’s Coordination Council, which has been beating the drum for more protests. In response, the Belarusian authorities have castigated the ongoing turmoil and demanded that these unauthorized demonstrations be stopped.

Participants of India-Central Asia dialogue urge for cooperation in fighting COVID-19
Leaders of Foreign Ministries of India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan also noted that the India-Central Asia diplomatic platform launched in 2019 in Samarkand "is a highly sought and efficient mechanism to expand regional cooperation"
Read more
Russian company to launch production of Canadian tractors
Production will be launched at a new tractor plant that will be built in Rostov-on-Don
Read more
Oxygen supply system deactivated in Russian ISS section due to malfunction
According to Roscosmos, there is no danger to the crew and the space station itself
Read more
Moscow ready not to deploy 9M729 missiles in European Russia, Putin says
Putin suggested considering "specific options of mutual verification measures for lifting the existing concerns"
Read more
Press review: Putin offers missile moratorium and Biden says Russia biggest threat to US
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 27
Read more
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about father’s death for the first time
On July 3, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to coronavirus-related complications
Read more
Putin requests banning inspections of small business by December 31, 2021
A moratorium on planned inspections of small and mid-sized businesses was imposed in Russia starting the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic-related situation
Read more
Developer may disclose data on Sputnik V trials due to infections among volunteers
This requires relevant amendments to the legislation, according to the Gamaleya National Research Center director
Read more
Press review: Has Pakistan entered the Karabakh conflict and why Pompeo is touring S. Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 28
Read more
Russian Su-27 fighter intercepts US, German spy planes over Baltic Sea
The foreign reconnaissance planes were not allowed to violate Russia’s state border, according to the National Defense Control Center
Read more
Putin congratulates UFC Champ Nurmagomedov on another win
The 32-year-old Russian fighter currently holds an unblemished record of 29 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights
Read more
Lavrov reiterates Moscow’s support for constitutional reform in Belarus
The sides also "touched upon pressing issues of cooperation within the framework of key international organizations"
Read more
Kremlin castigates Biden’s remark about Russia being biggest threat to US
The Kremlin spokesman has commented on US presidential candidate Joe Biden’s statement that Russia was the biggest threat to the US at the moment
Read more
Russia successfully test-fires new ABM interceptor missile
The new interceptor missile of the ABM system reliably confirmed its stated characteristics
Read more
Russian health ministry rules out commercial coronavirus vaccination for foreigners
"Any form of commercial vaccine supply can be discussed only after the domestic demand is satisfied," an aide to Russia's health minister said
Read more
Yerevan says Baku bombarded Armenian territory near Iranian border Tuesday morning
The incident took place at 10:00-10:15 local time, according to Armenian Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan
Read more
Russia mulls repaying its state debt to S. Korea by helicopter supplies
JSC Russian Helicopters is working with interested Korean partners
Read more
Latest corvette built for Russia’s Pacific Fleet holds artillery firings in Sea of Japan
The Pacific Fleet’s auxiliary vessels and aircraft and helicopters of its naval aviation are providing support for the corvette’s trials at sea, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
ISS crew to eliminate fracture aboard orbital outpost after Soyuz spacecraft’s landing
According to a source in the domestic space industry, some measurements need to be taken with the closed hatches
Read more
Russia’s defense chief highlights tension along borders with NATO countries
The North Atlantic Alliance is improving its military infrastructure, stockpiling supplies, armament and military hardware near the Union State’s borders, according to the top brass
Read more
Scientist from Russia’s Novosibirsk contracted COVID-19 twice for sake of experiment
He disclosed that he first contracted the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic, during a flight from France to Novosibirsk with a junction in Moscow
Read more
Clashes continue in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia says
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Read more
Moon mining rush: Russia to draw UN’s attention to US plans to grab lunar resources
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in April, proclaiming Washington’s right to extract various metals and other mineral resources on the Moon, particularly within the late phases of the Artemis lunar program
Read more
Biden says Russia key threat to US
China is its biggest competitor, the Democratic presidential contender said
Read more
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 carrier
The previously planned visits and meetings will be postponed
Read more
Troops in Russia’s east to redeploy latest S-300 missile system to Kuril Islands in drills
During the exercise, the S-300V4 teams will accomplish combat training assignments at unknown practice ranges
Read more
Turkish F-16 may be used in case of external aggression against Azerbaijan — Aliyev
According to the head of state, there are "about five to six" Turkish F-16 jets in Azerbaijan
Read more
Daily growth of coronavirus cases in Poland surpasses 16,000
Currently, 20,700 beds for COVID-19 patients and 1,500 ventilators are available in the country
Read more
Azerbaijan will ‘go all the way’ if Armenia does not leave its territories, president says
The situation with a continuous ceasefire and a frozen conflict does not suit Azerbaijan, the president said
Read more
Erdogan says Turkey will not refuse from Russian S400 systems, despite US’ position
Turkish President said that the United States was free to use any sanctions it liked
Read more
Putin approves strategy for development of Russian Arctic zone through 2035
The president announced plans to endorse the strategy in April 2019
Read more
Lukashenko: Students taking part in Belarus protests should be expelled
The Belarusian president said the same should apply to lecturers and professors engaged in protests
Read more
Armenian foreign ministry sees no alternative to verification mechanisms in Karabakh
"Azerbaijan persistently avoids creating a system of this kind," Armenia said
Read more
Press review: Iran, Russia accused of ‘meddling’ and Turkey’s Karabakh gamble irks Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 23
Read more
Baku declares right to strike enemy military facilities regardless of their location
According to Azerbaijan's top brass, Armenia is advertently inflaming the situation
Read more
Russian embassy slams proposed US visa restrictions for journalists
The unjustified complication of bureaucratic procedures and the creation of artificial barriers for the normal work of foreign journalists do not correspond with the concepts of freedom of speech and equal access to information, the Russian diplomatic mission said
Read more
Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin
The conversation was held on the Turkish side’s initiative
Read more
Putin says US presence in Afghanistan good for security
According to Putin, the Americans share data on anti-terror with their Russian colleagues
Read more
Dagestan welcomes hometown hero UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov as he lands in Makhachkala
On October 24, Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje of the United States in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital city, during the UFC-254 tournament, defending his champion’s belt for the third time in a row
Read more
Kremlin: Putin eager to meet with undefeated UFC champ Khabib, but no exact date scheduled
Nurmagomedov earlier stunned his numerous fans worldwide by saying that he would retire because he wants to spend more time with his family
Read more
Urals army aviation brigade beefed up with world’s largest Mi-26 transport helicopter
The helicopter can transport up to 70 paratroopers or 85 passengers
Read more
Troops demoralize enemy force with magnetic field in Volga area drills
The exercise involved over 600 troops
Read more
First component of Sputnik V received by 19,000 people in Moscow Region
According to the scientist, the preparation is developed in such a way that not only antibodies but also neutralizing antibodies are produced, which are 1.5-2 times higher than in those who had the infection
Read more
US, EU capitals redouble efforts to contain Russia’s development - Lavrov
West has made it a rule to talk with Russia based on the presumption of its guilt, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said
Read more
Armenian prime minister reports about civilian casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh
The world community’s efforts on establishing a ceasefire in the conflict zone have again failed, said Nikol Pashinyan
Read more
Russia likely to reach plateau in COVID-19 cases by early December, expert says
To date, 1,531,224 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Algeria receives 1st batch of MiG-29 fighter aircraft from Russia, reports say
The fighters were delivered disassembled and are now being prepared for their first flights at the Oran airbase
Read more
Decline in antibody levels 2-3 months post-vaccination is normal, says scientist
Cellular memory will guarantee repeat generation of the antibodies, according to the Sputnik V vaccine developer
Read more
Russian ambassador informs Greek health ministry about Russian coronavirus vaccine
Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases Sotiris Tsiodras said the next three months, preceeding the projected start of coronavirus vaccination in January, will be very difficult
Read more
Egyptian foreign minister arrives in Moscow for talks with Russian leadership
During the visit, Shoukry will discuss bilateral cooperation and "the two states’ coordination on most pressing regional issues of highest concern"
Read more
Russia considers all scenarios over US' withdrawal from Treaty on Open Skies — envoy
The diplomat pointed out that the artificial crisis, created through Washington’s steps, does not facilitate strategic stability
Read more