Ukraine reports 7,517 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

KIEV, October 23. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine grew by 7,517 in the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council reported on Friday.

"Another 7,517 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine. The total number of cases has reached 330,396," the report said.

Ukrainian doctors have recorded the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row. The previous record high was reported on October 22 when 7,053 daily COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

To date, 6,164 people have died, with 121 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. A total of 137,578 people have recovered, including 2,680 recoveries confirmed in the past 24 hours. According to the latest statistics, 186,654 people are undergoing treatment now.