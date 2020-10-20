Ukraine documents record daily number of COVID-19 deaths

KIEV, October 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian doctors have documented a record number of daily COVID-19 deaths - 113. Meanwhile, 5,469 new cases of the disease have been recorded in the country, Ukrainian Health Minister Maxim Stepanov said during Tuesday’s briefing.

"Ukraine has documented 113 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The highest number of deaths has been documented in Kiev - 17, in the Lvov Region - 13, in the Dnepropetrovsk Region - 11 and in the Poltava Region - 10," he said. "As of Tuesday morning, 5,469 new cases of coronavirus have been documented in the country."

In total, since the start of the pandemic, 5,786 people have died in Ukraine from COVID-19. The overall number of documented cases in Ukraine has reached 309,107. On Monday, 4,766 new cases of the infection were documented.

Since the start of the pandemic, 129,533 people have recovered from the disease in Ukraine, including 3,044 in the past 24 hours. Currently, 173,788 people are receiving treatment.

The Ukrainian government will introduce a strict quarantine in the country if the daily COVID-19 case count surpasses 9,500, the country's President Vladimir Zelensky said during a meeting with Ukrainian religious representatives on Monday. The Ukrainian leader noted that over the past few weeks, 5,000-6,000 daily cases had been registered in Ukraine, with a trend towards an increase in new cases. He stressed that elderly persons are more likely to develop serious symptoms of the disease, with 85% of all deaths caused by COVID-19 recorded among seniors. He added that in some regions, hospital beds allocated for COVID patients are 70%-100% full.

Ukraine confirmed its first COVID-19 case on March 3. The government imposed a lockdown on March 17. Since August 1, new rules of adaptive quarantine were introduced in Ukraine. The country’s regions were divided into four zones, where various restrictions were imposed depending on the epidemiological situation. According to the government’s decision, the restrictions were extended until the end of December.