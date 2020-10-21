Ex-Ukrainian leader Poroshenko faces charges of plotting a coup

- Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko hospitalized with double pneumonia
KIEV, October 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office has launched a criminal case into preparation for a coup d’etat in 2013-2014 and in 2020 by former President Pyotr Poroshenko and his accomplices, member of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) from the Opposition Platform - For Life political party Renat Kuzmin said Wednesday
"I publish documents <…> about launching an investigation into the facts of illegal seizure of state power, large-scale embezzlement and legalizing ‘dirty’ money by an organized criminal group consisting of [former member of parliament David] Zhvania, Poroshenko, [former acting President Alexander] Turchinov, [former Prime Minister Arseniy] Yatsenyuk, [former parliament Speaker Andriy] Parubiy, [former Foreign Minister Pavel] Klimkin <…> and other lower-ranking people," he wrote on Facebook.