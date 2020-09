KIEV, September 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has ordered to suspend all flights of An-26 military transport planes until the causes of the deadly crash near Kharkov are established, the deputy chief of the president’s office Oleg Tatarov said.

"The president ordered to suspend all flights of these planes until all causes of the tragedy are established. This order is being implemented," Tatarov told Ukraine-24 TV channel on Saturday.