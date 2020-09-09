Chuck Norris congratulates Yakutsk residents with City Day

YAKUTSK, September 9. /TASS/. US Hollywood star and martial artist Chuck Norris has congratulated the residents of Yakutsk, in East Siberia, with the upcoming City Day. His congratulatory message was posted on a regional portal Ykt.ru on Wednesday.

"Dear Yakutsk residents! I congratulate you with the birthday of the coldest and coolest city in the world. I’m asking you to not litter in suburban forest. I know you are nice and smart people and you will keep nature clean. Stay safe and all the best, your friend Chuck Norris," the actor said.

The news portal’s management asked the 80-year-old Hollywood star to congratulate the residents and encourage them to keep their city clean.

On September 13, Yakutsk is due to celebrate its 388th anniversary. On September 7, festive events started in the city and its suburbs. The Siberian city has been actively struggling against illegal garbage dumps and a digital map was created to this aim.

Carlos Ray "Chuck" Norris was born in 1940 in Oklahoma, the US. He starred in legendary movies and is best known for his role in the television series Walker, Texas Ranger. Chuck Norris made a name for himself as a legitimate Hollywood tough guy. The US actor has close business ties with Russia. In 1996, he opened his own club in Moscow, Chuck Norris Enterprise Club Beverly Hills. He often visited Russia during sports events and also looked for talented models, actresses and actors.