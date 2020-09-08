Russia will be next if Belarus collapses, Lukashenko tells Russian journalists

"You better stay alert. Some political events may soon take place in your country, and perhaps for no reason at all. You know what conclusions the Russian leadership and we have made? If Belarus collapses now, Russia will be next," Lukashenko pointed out.

MINSK, September 8. /TASS/. Russia may be the next to face political tensions, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian journalists, parts of which have been posted on the RT TV channel’s Telegram channel.

"If you think that a rich country such as Russia will handle it, you are wrong. I have talked to many presidents, including my senior friend - my older brother, as I call him [Russian President Vladimir Putin] - and I warned him: there is no way to resist it," Lukashenko noted.

When asked what was the most important thing in life for him, he said: "What is keeping me up in this situation - you can guess what it is - is that if Lukashenko fell, the entire system would have collapsed and Belarus would have collapsed, too." "I will probably step down one day but I won’t let them destroy what we created together with these people, with these generations. This is what my life is about and how the country has changed," Lukashenko emphasized.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, while Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who garnered 10.12%, refused to recognize the election’s results and is currently in Lithuania. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers.