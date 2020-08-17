South Ossetian interior minister’s car comes under fire in Tskhinval

TSKHINVAL, August 18. /TASS/. Unidentified individuals opened fire at a car carrying South Ossetia’s Interior Minister Igor Naniyev in Tskhinval, but he was not wounded, his deputy Tarzan Kokoity told TASS on Tuesday.

"At around 23:00 the minister’s car came under fire from an abandoned house, which was opened from a handgun near the Moskovsky neighborhood in the northern part of Tskhinval. Out of three bullets, one hit the car’s door on the driver’s side. No one was hurt," Kokoity said.

A search operation has been launched in South Ossetia’s capital.