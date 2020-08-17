Baltic states, Poland call for EU sanctions on Belarusian officials - Lithuanian president

VILNIUS, August 17. /TASS/. Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland plan to call for sanctions on those responsible for excessive use of force against protesters in Belarus, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda’s press service said, following a video meeting between the four countries’ presidents on Monday.

According to the press service, the presidents agreed that the upcoming European Council summit, set to take place on August 19, needed to announce sanctions against those responsible for election rigging and a crackdown on protesters.