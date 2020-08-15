Belarusian president asks government to perform functions until new Cabinet is formed

MINSK, August 16. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree on powers of the government of the Republic of Belarus, tasking the prime minister and Cabinet ministers to continue discharging their functions until the new government is formed, BelTA news agency reports on Saturday.

In Belarus, the active government relinquishes its authority after elections of the head of state.

The new government has largely been formed already and some ‘nuances’ are only possible, Lukashenko said earlier on Saturday.

Belarusian presidential elections were held on August 9. After exit poll results were announced on the evening of August 9, protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other regions of the country, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement. The protests continued over the following days. As a result, several thousand people were detained; dozens of police officers and protesters were injured.