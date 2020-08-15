Belarus releases detained Russian journalist Vazhenkov

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian journalist Artyom Vazhenkov, previously detained on suspicion of participating in the riots in Belarus, was released, coordinator of a human rights organization that provides assistance to the detained Russian Alexey Pryanishnikov told TASS.

"I just learned that Vazhenkov was released. For the entire time that he was detained, he was never charged," Pryanishnikov said. According to him, in the near future the Russian Embassy in Belarus will prepare the documents necessary for leaving the Belarusian state. "For some reason, he has no documents. As soon as the embassy prepares them, Vazhenkov will leave the country and return to Russia," Pryanishnikov concluded.

The Investigative Committee of Belarus has confirmed the detention of Russian journalists Artem Vazhenkov and Igor Rogov. It was reported that they were suspects in the case of participation in mass riots.