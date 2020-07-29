Union State Secretary Rapota unaware of apprehension of Russians in Belarus

PETROZAVODSK, July 29. /TASS/. State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Grigory Rapota said he has no information about the recent apprehension of Russian citizens in Belarus.

"I do not know anything myself yet," he said, answering a question from TASS.

On Wednesday, Belarusian state news agency BelTA reported, citing law enforcement agencies, that a group of 33 Russian citizens were detained in the republic. The news agency claimed that these people are employees of the "Wagner Private Military Company."

The agency published the list of the apprehended Russians, and the state-run Belarus-1 TV channel aired the footage of their apprehension. BelTA also said that the Belarusian law enforcement was tipped about over 200 "militants" sent to the republic to destabilize the situation ahead the August 9 presidential election.

The official Minsk made no statements about the issue. The Russian embassy in Minsk already requested information about the incident from Belarusian officials and is currently awaiting a response.